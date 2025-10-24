Azerbaijan joins Regional Transport Ministers Conference 2025 in Pakistan

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan attended the Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference (RTMC 2025) held in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The country was represented by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov at the event, held under the theme “Regional Connectivity: Opportunities for the Region”.

This pivotal two-day event convened transport ministers, policymakers, and development partners from 27 nations together to enhance regional connectivity and sustainable transport cooperation.

Deputy Minister Rahman Hummatov addressed the meeting and detailed the development of transport corridors in Azerbaijan and the region.

He noted that Azerbaijan, nestled at the crossroads of East and West, North and South, has been acting as a core transit hub linking Europe with Central and South Asia for many years. He highlighted Azerbaijan’s investments in major infrastructure projects and the establishment of a multimodal transport network, noting that in 2024, total transit volume increased 2.5-fold compared to 2019, reaching 14.5 million tons, with approximately 30 percent of this cargo transported via the Middle Corridor.

Hummatov also emphasized the Zangezur Corridor’s strategic importance for regional connectivity, a flagship route not only connecting East-West but also strengthening North-South and Southwest links, with an expected capacity of 15 million tons per year, significantly boosting regional trade potential.

The Deputy Minister held a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the RTMC 2025.

The meetings focused on prospects for collaboration and ongoing transport projects in Azerbaijan and the region.