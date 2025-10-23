Azerbaijan–Estonia trade more than doubles

Baku, October 23, AZERTAC

Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, met with Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia.

Minister Jabbarov emphasized the role of reciprocal official visits, meetings, and business events in strengthening partnerships.

Stressing the expansion of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, the Economy Minister added: “During January–September 2025, trade between Azerbaijan and Estonia more than doubled. Investment cooperation is also a key area in our economic relations. Nearly 65 Estonian companies are registered in Azerbaijan, operating in sectors such as industry, transport, construction, trade, and services.”

The sides highlighted opportunities to strengthen joint activities in energy, including alternative energy, transport, ICT, pharmaceuticals, and other areas. They also noted the potential for developing business, trade, and investment relations, involving Estonian companies in projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, and exchanging experience and knowledge in applying digital solutions within the private sector.