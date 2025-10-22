Azerbaijan, Estonia discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna.

Following a one-on-one meeting, the ministers continued discussions in an expanded format with delegations from both countries.

The discussions focused on topical issues on the agenda of Azerbaijan-Estonia bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as regional and global matters. The parties exchanged views on ways to continue political dialogue, including advancing reciprocal visits, strengthening the legal and treaty framework, and intensifying interparliamentary contacts between the two countries.

Both ministers highlighted the importance of respecting the legitimate interests of nations and the value of mutual support within international institutions, including the UN, OSCE, and European Union.

On prospects for developing economic ties, the ministers emphasized broad potential for increasing mutual trade and investments. They also stressed the importance of Azerbaijan-Estonia cooperation in education, digital economy, renewable energy, and connectivity, noting the role of the Azerbaijan-Estonia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in harnessing the full potential of bilateral collaboration.

The meeting also addressed ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Minister Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the latest developments in the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, including the outcomes of the Washington Summit and the historical significance of the initialing of the peace treaty. He emphasized that removing territorial claims against Azerbaijan from the Armenian constitution is necessary for establishing lasting peace and signing a formal peace treaty.

Following the meeting, the two ministers held a joint press conference to share the outcomes of their discussions.