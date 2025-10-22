Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice’s Probation Service becomes CEP full member

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

On October 14–16, the 15th General Assembly of the Confederation of European Probation (CEP) and an international conference on “Gender-Based Violence in Probation: Challenges and Lessons Learned” were held in Vienna, Austria.

The two-part event, held in partnership with the NEUSTART organization, brought together over 100 CEP members, heads of probation services, probation professionals, as well as experts and scholars from various European countries, with Azerbaijan represented by Vugar Agayev, Head of Azerbaijan’s Probation Service at the Ministry of Justice.

The first part of the event featured the CEP 15th General Assembly, which reviewed the organization’s three-year activity, defined strategic directions for the coming years, and addressed other organizational matters.

The Assembly also approved new CEP members and elected new members of the CEP Board, including the president and vice-presidents.

Additionally, on October 15, in accordance with the CEP Statute, the full membership of the Probation Service of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan was unanimously approved by the General Assembly. The service has now been officially listed as a member on the CEP’s official website.

Notably, obtaining full membership status grants Azerbaijan the right to benefit from all opportunities offered by the CEP. This status ensures equal rights and responsibilities with other member states, including the ability to participate in CEP events both as attendees and speakers, engage in expert groups and networks, and benefit from participation discounts at various events.

The seminars held within the event focused on studying advanced rehabilitation practices, strengthening inter-agency cooperation, and improving approaches to restorative justice and working with victims.