Ali Asadov: Transportation on the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway increased to 5 million tons thanks to Azerbaijani investments

Tbilisi, October 22, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan and Georgia, located along the strategic transport corridor connecting East and West — the Great Silk Road — have for centuries served as a bridge between Europe and Asia, contributing to trade, economic development, and cultural and humanitarian exchange,” said Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov during his speech at the 5th International Tbilisi Silk Road Forum.

The Prime Minister noted that Azerbaijan and Georgia, continuing their historic mission in a modern context, play a leading role in strengthening regional cooperation and serve as key participants in shaping new transport and logistics routes across Eurasia.

“The friendly and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia has for many years been one of the key pillars of stability and development in the region,” Ali Asadov said.

“Today, these two countries are reliable partners not only in political terms, but also in the economic, energy, and transport sectors.”

He emphasized that the transport and transit sector occupies a special place on the bilateral agenda, holding great potential for expanding mutual trade, attracting investments, and creating new economic opportunities.

“The strategic geographical location and large-scale investments in transport infrastructure have strengthened Azerbaijan’s position as a major transport and logistics hub in Eurasia. Azerbaijan continues to improve its transport infrastructure. In the past year, the carrying capacity of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway was increased from 1 million to 5 million tons thanks to Azerbaijani investments. At the same time, the second phase of the expansion of the Baku International Sea Trade Port was launched to raise its annual throughput capacity from 15 million to 25 million tons. Azerbaijan also possesses the largest merchant fleet in the Caspian Sea and the largest cargo airline in the region,” the Prime Minister added.

Khatayi Azizov

Special Correspondent