SOCAR President meets with ABB Senior Vice President for Northern Europe
Baku, October 23, AZERTAC
Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), met with Tor Ove Lussand, Senior Vice President of Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) for Northern Europe.
The discussions focused on the energy transition, digitalization, and resource management through the application of advanced technologies in the industry.
The ABB representative was briefed on Azerbaijan’s efforts to enhance its energy sector, reduce carbon emissions, and advance ongoing green energy projects jointly implemented with international partners.
