Heads of Georgia’s and Azerbaijan’s security services discuss bilateral cooperation

Tbilisi, October 25, AZERTAC

Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, Chief of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who is on a visit to Tbilisi, met with Mamuka Mdinaradze, Head of the State Security Service of Georgia.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan, as well as future initiatives aimed at further deepening cooperation in the security field.

They emphasized the necessity of intensifying the exchange of information and experience, noting that strong cooperation between the security services of the two countries contributes significantly to the development of bilateral relations and the preservation of peace and stability in the region. Regional processes and existing challenges were also discussed during the meeting.

Mamuka Mdinaradze expressed his gratitude to Ali Naghiyev for his visit and highlighted its importance in strengthening cooperation between the relevant institutions of both states.

The meeting, held at the Georgian State Security Service, was also attended by the deputies of the heads of the security services and the heads of structural departments of both countries.

Following the meeting, Mamuka Mdinaradze and Ali Naghiyev laid wreaths at the monument to Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev and at the monument erected in memory of the heroes who died for Georgia’s territorial integrity.

Khatayi Azizov

Special correspondent