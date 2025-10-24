The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Brainwave study sheds light on cause of 'hearing voices'

Brainwave study sheds light on cause of 'hearing voices'

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

A new study led by psychologists from UNSW Sydney has provided the strongest evidence yet that auditory verbal hallucinations—or hearing voices—in schizophrenia may stem from a disruption in the brain's ability to recognize its own inner voice, according to the MedicalXpress.

In a paper published today in the journal Schizophrenia Bulletin, the researchers say the finding could also be an important step toward finding biological indicators that point to the presence of schizophrenia. This is significant, as there are currently no blood tests, brain scans, or lab-based biomarkers—signs in the body that can tell us something about our health—that are uniquely characteristic of schizophrenia.

Professor Thomas Whitford, with the UNSW School of Psychology, has been examining the role of inner speech in the cognition of healthy people and people living with schizophrenia spectrum disorders for some time.

"Inner speech is the voice in your head that silently narrates your thoughts—what you're doing, planning, or noticing," he says. "Most people experience inner speech regularly, often without realizing it, though there are some who don't experience it at all.

"Our research shows that when we speak—even just in our heads—the part of the brain that processes sounds from the outside world becomes less active. This is because the brain predicts the sound of our own voice. But in people who hear voices, this prediction seems to go wrong, and the brain reacts as if the voice is coming from someone else."

Prof. Whitford says this confirms what mental health researchers have long theorized: that auditory hallucinations in schizophrenia may be due to the person's own inner speech being misattributed as external speech.

"This idea's been around for 50 years, but it's been very difficult to test because inner speech is inherently private," he says.

"How do you measure it? One way is by using an EEG, which records the brain's electrical activity. Even though we can't hear inner speech, the brain still reacts to it—and in healthy people, using inner speech produces the same kind of reduction in brain activity as when they speak out loud.

"But in people who hear voices, that reduction of activity doesn't happen. In fact, their brains react even more strongly to inner speech, as if it's coming from someone else. That might help explain why the voices feel so real."

Sound choices

The researchers divided participants into three groups. The first group included 55 people living with schizophrenia-spectrum disorders who had experienced auditory verbal hallucinations (AVH) in the past week. The second group of 44 participants also had schizophrenia, but either had no history of AVH or hadn't experienced them recently. The third group was a control group of 43 healthy people with no history of schizophrenia.

Each participant was connected to an EEG (electroencephalography) device to measure brainwaves as they listened to audio over headphones. They were asked to imagine saying either "bah" or "bih" in their minds at the exact moment they heard recordings of one of those two sounds played through headphones. The participants had no way of knowing whether the sound they heard in the headphones would match the sound they made in their imagination.

In the healthy participants, when the sound that played in the headphones matched the syllable they imagined saying in their minds, the EEG showed reduced activity in the auditory cortex—the part of the brain that processes sound and speech. This suggests the brain was predicting the sound and dampening its response—similar to what happens when we speak out loud.

However, in the group of participants who had recently experienced AVH, the results were the reverse. In these individuals, instead of the expected suppression of brain activity when the imagined speech matched the sound heard, the EEG showed an enhanced response.

"Their brains reacted more strongly to inner speech that matched the external sound, which was the exact opposite of what we found in the healthy participants," Prof. Whitford says.

"This reversal of the normal suppression effect suggests that the brain's prediction mechanism may be disrupted in people currently experiencing auditory hallucinations, which may cause their own inner voice to be misinterpreted as external speech."

Participants in the second group—people with a schizophrenia-spectrum disorder who hadn't experienced AVH recently or at all—showed a pattern that was intermediate between the healthy participants and the hallucinating participants.

The researchers say this is the strongest confirmation to date that the brains of people living with schizophrenia are misperceiving imagined speech as speech that is produced externally.

"It was always a plausible theory—that people were hearing their own thoughts spoken out loud—but this new approach has provided the strongest and most direct test of this theory to date," Prof. Whitford says.

He says the next thing he and his fellow researchers want to assess is if this measure can be used to predict who might transition to psychosis, with the potential to identify people with high risk of developing psychosis, which would allow for early intervention.

"This sort of measure has great potential to be a biomarker for the development of psychosis," Prof. Whitford says.

"Ultimately, I think that understanding the biological causes of the symptoms of schizophrenia is a necessary first step if we hope to develop new and effective treatments."

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

King Charles meets Zelensky at Windsor Castle
  • 24.10.2025 [15:35]

King Charles meets Zelensky at Windsor Castle

October 24 marks World Development Information Day
  • 24.10.2025 [11:58]

October 24 marks World Development Information Day

Finland to host December Summit for EU Eastern Flank Nations
  • 24.10.2025 [11:44]

Finland to host December Summit for EU Eastern Flank Nations

Early life sugar restriction linked to lasting heart benefits in adulthood
  • 24.10.2025 [10:13]

Early life sugar restriction linked to lasting heart benefits in adulthood

India poised to sharply cut Russian oil imports after sanctions, sources say
  • 23.10.2025 [20:37]

India poised to sharply cut Russian oil imports after sanctions, sources say

Pope Leo XIV, King Charles III pray together in Sistine Chapel making history
  • 23.10.2025 [17:38]

Pope Leo XIV, King Charles III pray together in Sistine Chapel making history

Egypt, EU sign €4B financial support package during Brussels summit
  • 23.10.2025 [16:38]

Egypt, EU sign €4B financial support package during Brussels summit

Reeves considering tax hike for lawyers and accountants
  • 23.10.2025 [16:07]

Reeves considering tax hike for lawyers and accountants

India limits content takedown powers to fewer officials after spat with Musk's X
  • 23.10.2025 [14:52]

India limits content takedown powers to fewer officials after spat with Musk's X

Azerbaijan joins Regional Transport Ministers Conference 2025 in Pakistan

  • [17:01]

Azerbaijan and China explore translation of humanitarian scientific literature

  • [16:42]

Berlin international congress explores opportunities of Middle Corridor and Azerbaijan`s strategic role

  • [16:30]

26 families relocated to Seyidbeyli and Dashbulag villages in Khojaly district receive house keys

  • [16:10]

Azerbaijan proposes creation of Startup and Innovation Cooperation platform for Turkic States

  • [16:07]

UNEC ranks first in Caucasus in QS International Trade Rankings

  • [15:50]

Warsaw hosts Azerbaijan-Poland Business Forum and 9th meeting of Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between two countries

  • [15:38]

King Charles meets Zelensky at Windsor Castle

  • [15:35]

Astana to host 3rd meeting of Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of Organization of Turkic States

  • [15:31]

Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly meets with TURKPA Secretary General

  • [15:14]

Azerbaijan supports initiative to modernize education system in Saint Lucia

  • [15:01]

Release from the Press Service of the President

  • [14:48]

Yardimli–Deman–Arvana highway in Yardimli district to be repaired - ORDER

  • [13:33]

KOBIA and Serbian Development Agency approve roadmap for SME cooperation

  • [13:20]

Baku hosts 2nd meeting of OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation

  • [13:07]

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General holds bilateral meetings in Brazil

  • [13:03]

Baku hosts event marking inauguration of Baku Arbitration Center

  • [12:29]

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance holds bilateral meetings in Serbia

  • [12:17]

Azerbaijan joins 1st UN Tourism Regional Conference on Empowerment of Women in Tourism in Europe

  • [12:10]

October 24 marks World Development Information Day

  • [11:58]

Baku hosts international conference “SOCGOV 2025”

  • [11:57]

Khazar Ibrahim: Washington agreement creates great opportunity for everyone

  • [11:54]

Finland to host December Summit for EU Eastern Flank Nations

  • [11:44]

Luke Coffey: I think one of the most important things would be for President Trump to visit Azerbaijan

  • [11:32]

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 55 points in Thunder win

  • [11:30]

Conference on “The US in the South Caucasus: Mapping New Strategic Opportunities” held in Washington

  • [11:18]

Azerbaijani oil price rises by more than 5% in global markets

  • [10:32]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • [10:30]

Brainwave study sheds light on cause of 'hearing voices'

  • [10:27]

Azerbaijani and NATO representatives on military education hold meeting at National Defense University

  • [10:17]

Early life sugar restriction linked to lasting heart benefits in adulthood

  • [10:13]
Statements regarding the torture of Azerbaijanis held in captivity and as hostages by Armenia announced in court VIDEO

Statements regarding the torture of Azerbaijanis held in captivity and as hostages by Armenia announced in court VIDEO

U.S. Senator: Azerbaijan, Armenia, and other regional countries will benefit from TRIPP project

  • 23.10.2025 [20:38]

India poised to sharply cut Russian oil imports after sanctions, sources say

  • 23.10.2025 [20:37]

Mukhtar Babayev: Environmental problems of the Caspian Sea will be a major focus at COP30

  • 23.10.2025 [20:25]

Working Group session as part of 2nd meeting of OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation held in Baku

  • 23.10.2025 [20:19]

Azerbaijani Officer Awarded the "Students' Sword of Honour"

  • 23.10.2025 [19:16]

Michael Doran: Trump administration understands that South Caucasus is no longer a peripheral theater

  • 23.10.2025 [19:07]

Gori hosts meeting involving leadership of Azerbaijani, Georgian, and Turkish National Defense Universities

  • 23.10.2025 [18:54]

Miami Heat’s Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers’ Billups arrested in gambling probe, sources say

  • 23.10.2025 [18:49]

9th Session of the Joint Commission between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Serbia and Azerbaijan-Serbia Business Forum held

  • 23.10.2025 [18:49]

Azerbaijani wrestler to fight for bronze at U23 World Championships

  • 23.10.2025 [18:22]

Two-day trip of international travelers to Karabakh and East Zangezur concludes

  • 23.10.2025 [18:20]

SOCAR President meets with ABB Senior Vice President for Northern Europe

  • 23.10.2025 [17:52]

Azerbaijan’s Central Bank explores development momentum of financial sector

  • 23.10.2025 [17:44]

Zangezur Corridor emerges as one of the most strategically important initiatives in the South Caucasus

  • 23.10.2025 [17:44]

Pope Leo XIV, King Charles III pray together in Sistine Chapel making history

  • 23.10.2025 [17:38]

Bayern all smiles as Jamal Musiala returns to training on the pitch

  • 23.10.2025 [17:35]

COP30 preparations underway

  • 23.10.2025 [16:51]

Egypt, EU sign €4B financial support package during Brussels summit

  • 23.10.2025 [16:38]

Victim: Armenians killed my fellow inmate while playing Russian roulette

  • 23.10.2025 [16:29]

Shusha–Khankendi tour organized for participants of international conference

  • 23.10.2025 [16:09]

Reeves considering tax hike for lawyers and accountants

  • 23.10.2025 [16:07]

ANAMA joins international conference on mine action

  • 23.10.2025 [16:04]

State Oil Fund announces revenues from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz fields

  • 23.10.2025 [15:07]

Azerbaijani judokas aim for ‘medal rush’ at Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

  • 23.10.2025 [14:53]

India limits content takedown powers to fewer officials after spat with Musk's X

  • 23.10.2025 [14:52]

Azerbaijan repatriates six more citizens from Syria

  • 23.10.2025 [14:51]

International travelers arrive in Fuzuli district

  • 23.10.2025 [14:43]

12 families relocated to Tazabina village in Khojaly district receive house keys

  • 23.10.2025 [14:38]

Japan will breed cloned pigs for human organ transplants

  • 23.10.2025 [14:34]

23 October marks International Day of Snow Leopard

  • 23.10.2025 [14:33]

Better data driving action on methane emissions, but more work needed

  • 23.10.2025 [14:32]

DOST Agency holds meeting with Serbian delegation

  • 23.10.2025 [14:16]

Azerbaijan–Estonia trade more than doubles

  • 23.10.2025 [14:11]

Climate science and early warnings key to saving lives

  • 23.10.2025 [13:52]

12 killed in road accident in Kazakhstan

  • 23.10.2025 [13:46]

® Azerconnect Group participates in Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Forum

  • 23.10.2025 [13:44]

SOFAZ reports investment returns and extra-budgetary revenues

  • 23.10.2025 [13:40]

President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Kazakhstan: A strategic stage in Turkic unity - COMMENTARY

  • 23.10.2025 [13:35]

SOFAZ announces revenues from oil and gas agreements

  • 23.10.2025 [13:30]

Azerbaijan’s ADA University, Ecuador’s Diplomatic Academy sign MoU

  • 23.10.2025 [13:19]

You don't need to be very happy to avoid an early death from chronic disease, study finds

  • 23.10.2025 [13:03]

Champions League top scorers: Harry Kane draws level with Kylian Mbappé

  • 23.10.2025 [13:00]

China's Zhuque-3 reusable rocket completes final major tests before maiden flight

  • 23.10.2025 [12:56]

International travelers tour Shusha

  • 23.10.2025 [12:50]

ICESCO Director-General meets Azerbaijani youth

  • 23.10.2025 [12:40]

Gold price nears $4,130 on global market

  • 23.10.2025 [12:33]

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan advance toward laying green energy cable beneath Caspian Sea

  • 23.10.2025 [12:30]

Azerbaijani wrestler crowned world champion

  • 23.10.2025 [12:26]
A beautiful and calm location, idyllic setting – Philharmonic Garden VIDEO

A beautiful and calm location, idyllic setting – Philharmonic Garden VIDEO

The autumn serenity and rebirth: Jabrayil – A new destination for tourists VIDEO

The autumn serenity and rebirth: Jabrayil – A new destination for tourists VIDEO

Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center implements projects to strengthen national cybersecurity system and resilience

  • 23.10.2025 [12:06]

President Ilham Aliyev: Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary is deepening day by day

  • 23.10.2025 [11:46]

To His Excellency Mr. Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary

  • 23.10.2025 [11:29]

Physical activity raises daily calorie burn without conserving energy used elsewhere, study finds

  • 23.10.2025 [11:05]

Azerbaijani oil price surges in global markets

  • 23.10.2025 [10:58]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 23.10.2025 [10:56]

Liverpool rebounds with 5-1 win at Frankfurt in Champions League; Chelsea and Bayern also win big

  • 23.10.2025 [10:55]

Azerbaijan’s sustainable economy highlighted at UNCTAD16

  • 22.10.2025 [20:53]

International travelers familiarize themselves with historical and cultural landmarks in Karabakh and East Zangezur regions

  • 22.10.2025 [20:48]

Azerbaijani parliamentarians visit Colombia

  • 22.10.2025 [20:37]

Jaguar Land Rover hack has cost UK economy £1.9bn, experts say

  • 22.10.2025 [20:29]

Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker meets with Estonian Foreign Minister

  • 22.10.2025 [20:24]

International travelers visit Lachin

  • 22.10.2025 [20:22]

Villa Mussolini in Riccione up for sale

  • 22.10.2025 [20:10]

Azerbaijani delegation attends 25th Meeting of Steering Group (SG25) – WOAH Platform on Animal Welfare for Europe

  • 22.10.2025 [20:08]

Dushanbe hosts 35th meeting of CIS General Prosecutors’ Coordination Council

  • 22.10.2025 [20:00]

President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Astana in spotlight of Kazakh media outlets

  • 22.10.2025 [19:32]

Azerbaijan, Israel explore cooperation in family, women, and children affairs

  • 22.10.2025 [19:27]