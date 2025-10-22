Estonian Foreign Minister visits Victory Park in Baku

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

On October 22, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna visited Victory Park in Baku.

A guard of honor was lined up in his honor. The Foreign Minister laid a wreath at the Victory Monument and was briefed on the park, which commemorates the historic Victory and honors the unparalleled valor of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War, paying tribute to the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs.

The Victory Arch at the park’s entrance, symbolizing the 44-day Patriotic War, stands 44 meters high, 22 meters wide, and is supported by 44 columns.

Covering nearly 10 hectares, Victory Park was inaugurated on November 8, 2024, by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva