The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Prime Minister Ali Asadov participates in opening ceremony of 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum

Tbilisi, October 22, AZERTAC

While on a working visit to Georgia, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov participated in the opening ceremony of the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Ali Asadov highlighted the significance of the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, noting that in just a few years, the forum has firmly established itself as an authoritative and effective international platform for discussing critical issues on regional and global agendas.

According to the Prime Minister, Azerbaijan and Georgia, located along the Great Silk Road—a strategic transport route connecting East and West—have served as a bridge between Europe and Asia for centuries, making significant contributions to the development of trade and economic ties while fostering cultural and humanitarian exchange.

“Today, Azerbaijan and Georgia, continuing this historic mission in a new context, play a leading role in strengthening regional cooperation and are key participants in the process of shaping new transport and logistics routes across the Eurasian region,” emphasized Ali Asadov.

He noted that the bonds of friendship and strategic partnership uniting Azerbaijan and Georgia have long served as one of the key pillars of stability and development in the region. Today, the two countries are reliable partners not only politically but also in economic, energy, and transport spheres.

Highlighting that the transport and transit sector traditionally holds a special place on the bilateral agenda, Ali Asadov underscored that Azerbaijan’s strategically important geographical location and substantial investments in transport infrastructure have solidified its position as a significant transport and logistics hub in Eurasia.

“Our country is consistently working to enhance its transport infrastructure. Last year, thanks to Azerbaijani investments, the cargo capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was increased from 1 million to 5 million tons. At the same time, the second phase of expansion has begun to increase the annual throughput capacity of the Baku International Sea Trade Port, located at the intersection of the country’s main railway and road networks, from 15 million to 25 million tons. Azerbaijan has the largest commercial fleet on the Caspian Sea and the region’s largest cargo airline. In May this year, the ninth international airport in our country was opened in Lachin. Currently, construction of a new international cargo airport is underway in the Alat Free Economic Zone. These and other factors have transformed Azerbaijan into one of the international transport hubs,” the Prime Minister added.

He emphasized that all these projects are part of the Middle Corridor, which has already proven itself as a reliable route connecting China and Central Asia with Europe. Thanks to their geographical location and modern transport infrastructure, Azerbaijan and Georgia hold leading positions in the formation and development of this strategic transport corridor.

Noting that consistent and targeted steps are being taken to expand infrastructure along the corridor, streamline transit processes, and enhance transit capabilities, the Prime Minister highlighted that projects such as the modernization of ports and logistics centers, as well as the introduction of digital solutions, are clear examples of this cooperation.

As a result of measures taken, the volume of transit cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor has increased by approximately 90% over the past three years, demonstrating its efficiency and growing demand. At the same time, the transit time for goods along the corridor has significantly decreased.

He pointed out that earlier this month, railway operators from Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan reached an agreement to introduce a unified long-term tariff for transportation along the Middle Corridor.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that joint efforts will contribute to the full realization of the region’s transport and logistics potential, increase trade turnover and investment flows, and strengthen economic ties across the Eurasian space.

In this context, the historical significance of the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia on a peace agenda was emphasized, particularly in terms of ensuring sustainable cooperation in the region.

“The opening of communication routes in the region, including the connection of Azerbaijan’s mainland with its integral part—the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic—will enhance the region’s transit capabilities for international cargo transportation. We are confident that the new route, which will be launched in the region in accordance with the agreements reached in Washington on August 8 this year, will become one of the key segments of the Middle Corridor and contribute to enhancing its role in the global transport network,” said Ali Asadov.

The Prime Minister stated that Azerbaijan has demonstrated its commitment to restoring cooperation and an atmosphere of trust in the region, viewing the lifting of all transit restrictions on goods to Armenia that existed during the occupation period as a significant contribution by Azerbaijan.

“The transportation of Kazakh grain to Armenia through Azerbaijan’s territory is the first practical step in this direction. As President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev noted, this is a good indicator that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is no longer just on paper but is being realized in practice,” he added.

Ali Asadov also emphasized the importance of the long-term and fruitful partnership established between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the energy sector, noting that this strategic partnership has transcended the region and become a successful example of international cooperation.

Major international projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, and the Southern Gas Corridor form the foundation of successful cooperation in the energy sector, the Prime Minister pointed out.

“These projects have transformed the geopolitical landscape of our region and ensured the safe and reliable delivery of energy resources to global markets. In particular, the Southern Gas Corridor, initiated by Azerbaijan with active participation from Georgia, has become a vital component of Europe’s energy security. Over recent months, the number of countries to which Azerbaijan exports gas has increased to 14, 10 of which are European,” the Prime Minister said, addressing cooperation in green energy. He noted that Azerbaijan and Georgia are also reliable partners in developing renewable energy sources and within the framework of the “Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor” initiative.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan will continue to make every effort to fully realize the region’s transit and energy potential, create sustainable logistics chains and green energy corridors, and is ready for open and mutually beneficial cooperation with all partners in this direction.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Estonian FM: We hail reconciliation process between Azerbaijan-Armenia
  • 22.10.2025 [15:14]

Estonian FM: We hail reconciliation process between Azerbaijan-Armenia

Azerbaijani PM Ali Asadov meets with Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze
  • 22.10.2025 [15:09]

Azerbaijani PM Ali Asadov meets with Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze

Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan considers relations with Estonia as contacts based on friendship and mutual respect
  • 22.10.2025 [13:42]

Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan considers relations with Estonia as contacts based on friendship and mutual respect

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expresses his gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
  • 22.10.2025 [13:05]

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expresses his gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

International travelers kick off visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh
  • 22.10.2025 [12:15]

International travelers kick off visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

Prime Minister Ali Asadov arrived in Georgia on working visit
  • 21.10.2025 [23:41]

Prime Minister Ali Asadov arrived in Georgia on working visit

President Ilham Aliyev shared post on his state visit to Kazakhstan VIDEO
  • 21.10.2025 [23:33]

President Ilham Aliyev shared post on his state visit to Kazakhstan VIDEO

Distinguished Visitors Day of “Unity-2025” joint exercise held
  • 21.10.2025 [20:45]

Distinguished Visitors Day of “Unity-2025” joint exercise held

TURKPA, IPU explore cooperation
  • 21.10.2025 [18:35]

TURKPA, IPU explore cooperation

Estonian FM: We hail reconciliation process between Azerbaijan-Armenia

  • [15:14]

King Tutankhamun’s tomb at risk of collapsing as experts fear cracks could cause 3,000-year-old burial site to crumble

  • [15:11]

Prime Minister: Due to both their geographical location and modern transport infrastructure, Azerbaijan and Georgia are among the most important participants of Middle Corridor

  • [15:11]

Azerbaijani PM Ali Asadov meets with Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze

  • [15:09]

The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
On awarding the “Istiglal” Order to Y.A. Eyyubov

  • [14:55]

® Nar announces the first winners of the “Çoox Şanslı” lottery!

  • [14:08]

Winners awarded at the 9th DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival

  • [13:47]

Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan considers relations with Estonia as contacts based on friendship and mutual respect

  • [13:42]

Prime Minister Ali Asadov participates in opening ceremony of 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum

  • [13:31]

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister: We are taking significant steps with our international partners to form a unified tariff policy

  • [13:17]

International travelers tour historical sites in Aghdam

  • [13:11]

Ali Asadov: Transportation on the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway increased to 5 million tons thanks to Azerbaijani investments

  • [13:08]

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expresses his gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

  • [13:05]

Delhi AQI remains 'very poor' 2 days after Diwali, other metros fare better

  • [13:03]

Azerbaijan`s Prosecutor General visits Brazil

  • [13:02]

Uzbekistan hosts 3rd Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan Academic Forum

  • [13:01]
President Ilham Aliyev received Estonia’s Foreign Minister VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Estonia’s Foreign Minister VIDEO

“Indestructible Partnership-2025” joint special forces exercise held

  • [12:23]

Trump receives Architect of Peace Award from Nixon Foundation

  • [12:20]

Azerbaijani oil price hits back above $62

  • [12:16]

International travelers kick off visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

  • [12:15]

Baku State University and Astana International University ink MoU

  • [12:04]

Gold retreats after record rally, on track for biggest daily drop since 2020

  • [12:03]

Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice’s Probation Service becomes CEP full member

  • [12:01]

63 confirmed dead in western Uganda road accident

  • [11:52]

KOBIA Chairman: Kazakhstan is one of Azerbaijan’s key partners

  • [11:50]

Reforming global cooperation key to shared prosperity, UNCTAD16 hears

  • [11:20]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [11:12]

Champions League highlights and round-up: Paris, Inter and Arsenal win in style to stay perfect, Barcelona score six

  • [11:04]

N. Korea fires 1st ballistic missiles in 5 mths ahead of Trump's trip to APEC summit

  • [10:43]

Prime Minister Ali Asadov arrived in Georgia on working visit

  • 21.10.2025 [23:41]
President Ilham Aliyev shared post on his state visit to Kazakhstan VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev shared post on his state visit to Kazakhstan VIDEO

Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Forum held in Astana

  • 21.10.2025 [20:53]

Distinguished Visitors Day of “Unity-2025” joint exercise held

  • 21.10.2025 [20:45]

Participants of Azerbaijan NGOs Cooperation Forum addressed President Ilham Aliyev

  • 21.10.2025 [20:44]

Real Madrid defender to miss El Clasico vs Barcelona

  • 21.10.2025 [20:20]

Azerbaijan, Palestine explore cooperation in social services

  • 21.10.2025 [20:17]

Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets military personnel participating in “Unity-2025” exercise

  • 21.10.2025 [20:13]

Training course launched as part of Azerbaijan Media Development Agency-“Euronews” TV channel cooperation

  • 21.10.2025 [20:12]

New edition of IRS-Heritage magazine published in Moscow

  • 21.10.2025 [20:10]
President Ilham Aliyev concluded state visit to Kazakhstan VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev concluded state visit to Kazakhstan VIDEO

Azerbaijani, Iranian Representatives Meet to Coordinate Mobile Communication Networks

  • 21.10.2025 [19:24]

Azerbaijan joins session of International Maritime Organization Committee on Marine Environment Protection

  • 21.10.2025 [19:21]

Egypt`s PETROJET secures $1bn contract to develop Algeria’s Hassi Bir Rekaiz oil field

  • 21.10.2025 [18:55]

Azerbaijan, Latvia eye mutual cooperation in IT sector

  • 21.10.2025 [18:54]
Court grants Ruben Vardanyan’s petition to waive his right to lawyer VIDEO

Court grants Ruben Vardanyan’s petition to waive his right to lawyer VIDEO

World’s fastest bullet train begins pre-service trials in China

  • 21.10.2025 [18:36]

Protection of humanitarian norms discussed at IPU Assembly

  • 21.10.2025 [18:35]

TURKPA, IPU explore cooperation

  • 21.10.2025 [18:35]

Chess Association of Turkic-Speaking Countries holds executives meeting in Astana

  • 21.10.2025 [18:32]

Mosquitoes discovered in Iceland for first time

  • 21.10.2025 [18:30]
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan delivered press statements VIDEO

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan delivered press statements VIDEO

Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Akdeniz University sign protocol

  • 21.10.2025 [17:03]

Khankendi hosts Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani Non-Governmental Organizations

  • 21.10.2025 [17:01]
Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited “Alem.ai” International Artificial Intelligence Center in Astana VIDEO

Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited “Alem.ai” International Artificial Intelligence Center in Astana VIDEO

FC Bayern extend contract with coach Vincent Kompany

  • 21.10.2025 [16:43]

AZCON Holding, Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna Fund explore cooperation areas

  • 21.10.2025 [16:30]

Former President Nicolas Sarkozy officially in prison, marking 1st in France

  • 21.10.2025 [16:26]

Azerbaijan State Agrarian University and Ege University rectors meet dual diploma students

  • 21.10.2025 [16:25]

South China’s 3 ports suspend operations in face of Typhoon Fengshen

  • 21.10.2025 [16:23]

30% of adults in Bulgaria suffer from obesity

  • 21.10.2025 [16:23]

Preparations complete to reopen Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing for bilateral trade

  • 21.10.2025 [16:21]

154 FETÖ suspects detained in 50-province wide operations across Türkiye

  • 21.10.2025 [16:21]

UNESCO hosts conference “From Baku to Belém: UNESCO’s Climate Action for Building Informed Resilient Societies”

  • 21.10.2025 [16:19]

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan explore prospects for cooperation in digitalization and innovation

  • 21.10.2025 [16:17]

Dark matter could explain Milky Way’s mysterious gamma-ray glow, scientists say

  • 21.10.2025 [16:14]

Do animals fall for optical illusions? What fish and birds can teach us about perception

  • 21.10.2025 [16:05]
Astana hosted second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council VIDEO

Astana hosted second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council VIDEO

Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan documents exchanged VIDEO

Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan documents exchanged VIDEO

President of Kazakhstan: Astana and Baku interested in establishing joint ventures

  • 21.10.2025 [15:16]

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan aim to raise bilateral trade turnover to $1 billion in the near future

  • 21.10.2025 [15:00]

Azerbaijani, Armenian parliamentary speakers meet in Geneva

  • 21.10.2025 [14:57]

NASA opens SpaceX's moon lander contract to rivals over Starship delays

  • 21.10.2025 [14:01]

“Azercosmos”: Our services are used by almost 200 businesses in more than 50 countries

  • 21.10.2025 [13:54]

“Grammar of the Iraqi-Turkmen Language” published for the first time

  • 21.10.2025 [13:47]

President Ilham Aliyev: The TRIPP project will definitely be implemented

  • 21.10.2025 [13:43]

President Ilham Aliyev: Opening of Zangezur Corridor possible by end of 2028

  • 21.10.2025 [13:40]

President Ilham Aliyev: Active cooperation between Baku and Astana holds significant geopolitical importance

  • 21.10.2025 [13:33]

Nottingham Forest appoint Dyche as new manager

  • 21.10.2025 [13:31]

® Bring your idea to life with Birbank’s student innovation program “Spark”

  • 21.10.2025 [13:26]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan lifts all transit restrictions on goods to Armenia

  • 21.10.2025 [13:22]

President Ilham Aliyev: Kazakhstan is confidently moving toward development and modernization

  • 21.10.2025 [13:16]

Azerbaijani Deputy FM attends EU ministerial meeting in Luxembourg

  • 21.10.2025 [13:10]

President Ilham Aliyev: A new era of peace begins between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • 21.10.2025 [13:03]

President Ilham Aliyev highlights Kazakhstan’s unwavering support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

  • 21.10.2025 [12:54]

President of Kazakhstan highlights historical importance of Washington agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • 21.10.2025 [12:52]

Zelenskyy: Ukraine plans to purchase Azerbaijani gas

  • 21.10.2025 [12:43]

President of Kazakhstan highlights Ilham Aliyev’s contribution to development of bilateral relations

  • 21.10.2025 [12:41]

Social media usage linked to lower cognitive performance in preteens

  • 21.10.2025 [12:38]

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Azerbaijan is a special country for Kazakhstan, a fraternal state

  • 21.10.2025 [12:36]

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Visit of Azerbaijani President to Kazakhstan holds great significance for further development of strategic partnership between the two countries

  • 21.10.2025 [12:34]

Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Council holds 3rd meeting in Astana

  • 21.10.2025 [12:28]

Spain restarts push to kill daylight saving time in EU

  • 21.10.2025 [12:23]
“Middle Corridor Development” joint project presented in Astana VIDEO

“Middle Corridor Development” joint project presented in Astana VIDEO

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Azerbaijan plays a very important role as a regional power

  • 21.10.2025 [12:03]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana VIDEO

FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal all in Champions League action on Tuesday

  • 21.10.2025 [11:40]

Azerbaijani oil price falls in global markets

  • 21.10.2025 [11:23]

Wars on women escalate as global conflicts reach record highs

  • 21.10.2025 [11:20]

Minister of Science and Education meets with Azerbaijani students studying in U.S.

  • 21.10.2025 [11:19]