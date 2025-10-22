Prime Minister Ali Asadov participates in opening ceremony of 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum

Tbilisi, October 22, AZERTAC

While on a working visit to Georgia, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov participated in the opening ceremony of the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Ali Asadov highlighted the significance of the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, noting that in just a few years, the forum has firmly established itself as an authoritative and effective international platform for discussing critical issues on regional and global agendas.

According to the Prime Minister, Azerbaijan and Georgia, located along the Great Silk Road—a strategic transport route connecting East and West—have served as a bridge between Europe and Asia for centuries, making significant contributions to the development of trade and economic ties while fostering cultural and humanitarian exchange.

“Today, Azerbaijan and Georgia, continuing this historic mission in a new context, play a leading role in strengthening regional cooperation and are key participants in the process of shaping new transport and logistics routes across the Eurasian region,” emphasized Ali Asadov.

He noted that the bonds of friendship and strategic partnership uniting Azerbaijan and Georgia have long served as one of the key pillars of stability and development in the region. Today, the two countries are reliable partners not only politically but also in economic, energy, and transport spheres.

Highlighting that the transport and transit sector traditionally holds a special place on the bilateral agenda, Ali Asadov underscored that Azerbaijan’s strategically important geographical location and substantial investments in transport infrastructure have solidified its position as a significant transport and logistics hub in Eurasia.

“Our country is consistently working to enhance its transport infrastructure. Last year, thanks to Azerbaijani investments, the cargo capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was increased from 1 million to 5 million tons. At the same time, the second phase of expansion has begun to increase the annual throughput capacity of the Baku International Sea Trade Port, located at the intersection of the country’s main railway and road networks, from 15 million to 25 million tons. Azerbaijan has the largest commercial fleet on the Caspian Sea and the region’s largest cargo airline. In May this year, the ninth international airport in our country was opened in Lachin. Currently, construction of a new international cargo airport is underway in the Alat Free Economic Zone. These and other factors have transformed Azerbaijan into one of the international transport hubs,” the Prime Minister added.

He emphasized that all these projects are part of the Middle Corridor, which has already proven itself as a reliable route connecting China and Central Asia with Europe. Thanks to their geographical location and modern transport infrastructure, Azerbaijan and Georgia hold leading positions in the formation and development of this strategic transport corridor.

Noting that consistent and targeted steps are being taken to expand infrastructure along the corridor, streamline transit processes, and enhance transit capabilities, the Prime Minister highlighted that projects such as the modernization of ports and logistics centers, as well as the introduction of digital solutions, are clear examples of this cooperation.

As a result of measures taken, the volume of transit cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor has increased by approximately 90% over the past three years, demonstrating its efficiency and growing demand. At the same time, the transit time for goods along the corridor has significantly decreased.

He pointed out that earlier this month, railway operators from Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan reached an agreement to introduce a unified long-term tariff for transportation along the Middle Corridor.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that joint efforts will contribute to the full realization of the region’s transport and logistics potential, increase trade turnover and investment flows, and strengthen economic ties across the Eurasian space.

In this context, the historical significance of the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia on a peace agenda was emphasized, particularly in terms of ensuring sustainable cooperation in the region.

“The opening of communication routes in the region, including the connection of Azerbaijan’s mainland with its integral part—the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic—will enhance the region’s transit capabilities for international cargo transportation. We are confident that the new route, which will be launched in the region in accordance with the agreements reached in Washington on August 8 this year, will become one of the key segments of the Middle Corridor and contribute to enhancing its role in the global transport network,” said Ali Asadov.

The Prime Minister stated that Azerbaijan has demonstrated its commitment to restoring cooperation and an atmosphere of trust in the region, viewing the lifting of all transit restrictions on goods to Armenia that existed during the occupation period as a significant contribution by Azerbaijan.

“The transportation of Kazakh grain to Armenia through Azerbaijan’s territory is the first practical step in this direction. As President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev noted, this is a good indicator that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is no longer just on paper but is being realized in practice,” he added.

Ali Asadov also emphasized the importance of the long-term and fruitful partnership established between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the energy sector, noting that this strategic partnership has transcended the region and become a successful example of international cooperation.

Major international projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, and the Southern Gas Corridor form the foundation of successful cooperation in the energy sector, the Prime Minister pointed out.

“These projects have transformed the geopolitical landscape of our region and ensured the safe and reliable delivery of energy resources to global markets. In particular, the Southern Gas Corridor, initiated by Azerbaijan with active participation from Georgia, has become a vital component of Europe’s energy security. Over recent months, the number of countries to which Azerbaijan exports gas has increased to 14, 10 of which are European,” the Prime Minister said, addressing cooperation in green energy. He noted that Azerbaijan and Georgia are also reliable partners in developing renewable energy sources and within the framework of the “Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor” initiative.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan will continue to make every effort to fully realize the region’s transit and energy potential, create sustainable logistics chains and green energy corridors, and is ready for open and mutually beneficial cooperation with all partners in this direction.