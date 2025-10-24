Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance holds bilateral meetings in Serbia

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

On October 23, during his meeting with Adrijana Mesarović, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Serbia, Minister Babayev discussed the expansion of investment cooperation and the deepening of mutual trade relations between the two countries.

Babayev touched upon the prospects for the future development of economic cooperation, emphasizing the active participation opportunities for Azerbaijani and Serbian companies in joint projects, particularly in the fields of trade, services, agriculture, transport, and tourism.

In turn, Adrijana Mesarović emphasized the importance of expanding economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, further developing business and trade opportunities, and establishing direct air connections between the two countries.

Later, Minister Babayev met with Siniša Mali, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Serbia.

The sides hailed the current state of economic cooperation between the two countries and discussed the potential for collaboration between Azerbaijani and Serbian companies in joint projects.

They also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation between the Ministries of Finance of both countries, including opportunities for experience sharing and institutional exchange.

In this regard, the sides agreed to take relevant steps toward signing a Memorandum of Understanding.