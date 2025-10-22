Azerbaijani delegation attends 25th Meeting of Steering Group (SG25) – WOAH Platform on Animal Welfare for Europe

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani representatives took part in the 25th meeting of the Steering Group of the WOAH Platform on Animal Welfare for Europe, co-organized by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), the European Union, and the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan (AFSA).

The main purpose of the meeting was to review the progress of the 4th Action Plan for 2024–2026, assess the implementation of decisions from previous meetings, and determine future priorities.

AFSA Deputy Chairman Zakiya Mustafayeva highlighted the importance of bringing together national and international actors to address regional animal welfare issues. Azerbaijani representatives shared insights on the country’s efforts in unified health measures and animal welfare.

The meeting was attended by representatives from WOAH headquarters in Paris, regional offices in Brussels and Tokyo, the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Health & Food Safety, and delegations from Portugal, Italy, Israel, and Switzerland. Discussions focused on various animal welfare issues, including ethical challenges of animal slaughter, stray dog population management, animal transport, and responses to natural disasters.