Enhancing TURKPA's role in Turkic world discussed in Ankara

Baku, October 25, AZERTAC

On October 24, Ramil Hasan, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), met with Devlet Bahçeli, Chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, in Ankara.

The Secretary General informed Devlet Bahçeli about the Assembly’s activities, ongoing initiatives, and future steps aimed at strengthening cooperation among member parliaments.

Ramil Hasan also shared his views on enhancing coordination between the Foreign Ministries, the Organization of Turkic States, and the parliaments of Turkic countries, noting that these efforts are being successfully continued under Kazakhstan’s current chairmanship.

Hailing the initiatives aimed at further advancing TURKPA’s activities, Devlet Bahçeli expressed his strong support in this direction.

During the meeting, the sides discussed ways to strengthen interparliamentary cooperation and to enhance TURKPA’s role as a platform for promoting unity and solidarity in the Turkic world.