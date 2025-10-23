12 families relocated to Tazabina village in Khojaly district receive house keys

Khojaly, October 23, AZERTAC

A total of 12 families, totalling 55 individuals, have been resettled in the village of Tazabina in Khojaly district and received the keys to their new homes.

The key handover ceremony was attended by the officials from the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President in the city of Khankendi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and the others.