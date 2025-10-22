Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for military cooperation between defense institutions

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

A delegation led by the Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the meeting of the Joint Military Committee between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

As part of the visit, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, received the Azerbaijani delegation. A meeting was also held with the Director General of the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense of Saudi Arabia, Major General Saad bin Mohammed Al-Qasiri.

During the meetings, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for military cooperation between the defense institutions of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.

At the end of the visit, the “Protocol of the meeting of the Joint Military Committee between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” was signed.