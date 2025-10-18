Navy holds graduation ceremony

Baku, October 18, AZERTAC

The graduation ceremony of the “Explosive Ordnance Disposal Course” was held in one of military units of the Navy, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

First, flowers were laid in front of the monument in memory of Martyrs on the territory of the military unit, and tribute was paid.

Then, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for their motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Delivering a speech at the event, the Commander of the Azerbaijan Navy, 1st grade Captain Shahin Mammadov drew attention to the importance of the course and wished the participants success in their future service.

The graduation ceremony spoke about the danger of explosives, ammunition and shells to human life. It was recommended to immediately inform the decontamination team before touching any hazardous substances if they are detected.

Certificates and gifts were presented to successful graduates.

In conclusion, the guests watched exemplary performances by Naval Special Forces.