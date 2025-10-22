Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan considers relations with Estonia as contacts based on friendship and mutual respect

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan considers its relations with Estonia as contacts based on friendship, mutual respect, and trust, and conducts its activities in this spirit,” said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

He noted that political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries in 2024.

“During the meeting, an agreement was reached to hold the next consultations in Baku in the first half of 2026,” Jeyhun Bayramov added.