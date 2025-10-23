International travelers tour Shusha

Baku, October 23, AZERTAC

On October 23, international travelers from eight countries, led by Kolja Sporin, head of the Extreme Traveler International Congress (ETIC), explored Shusha and visited the bullet-riddled monuments of prominent Azerbaijani figures—Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The travelers also saw the “Khan Gizi” Spring, the walls of Shusha Fortress, and the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque.

They were briefed on the city’s history, its condition during the occupation, and the ongoing reconstruction and restoration efforts.