Estonian FM: Azerbaijan plays a crucial role in the region

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

“This is my first visit to Baku as Minister of Foreign Affairs. We regularly hold discussions on various issues, and relations between Azerbaijan and Estonia are steadily expanding,” said Margus Tsahkna, Estonian Foreign Minister, at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

He noted that Estonia and Azerbaijan share many values, including geopolitical principles, and emphasized that Azerbaijan plays a very important role in the region.

He also emphasized that educational cooperation between the two countries is at a very high level. This is important for the future, contributes to closer ties between their peoples, and both countries enjoy strong practical collaboration.