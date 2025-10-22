Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expresses his gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

Tbilisi, October 22, AZERTAC

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed his gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for lifting all restrictions on the transit of goods from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

He made the statement during his speech at the 5th Tbilisi International Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi.

"President Ilham Aliyev announced yesterday that Azerbaijan is lifting restrictions on the transit of goods from its territory to Armenia. This is a highly significant statement, and I would like to express my gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for this initiative. I would also like to thank the President of Kazakhstan and the Prime Minister of Georgia," Pashinyan emphasized.

Khatayi Azizov

Special Correspondent