President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Kazakhstan: A strategic stage in Turkic unity - COMMENTARY

Baku, October 23, AZERTAC

The official visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Kazakhstan marked a new chapter in the relations between the two brotherly nations. This visit was not merely a matter of diplomatic protocol but a strategically significant event that underscored the growing integration within the Turkic world.

During the visit, the discussions between the heads of state yielded highly productive outcomes in the fields of energy, transport and logistics, digital technologies, culture, and education. In the meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the development of the Middle Corridor project was highlighted as a top priority. The leaders emphasized that this corridor will serve as a vital artery for stability, security, and economic progress across the Eurasian region.

As a result of the visit, a series of important documents were signed. In the energy sector, an agreement was reached between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund on the establishment of a joint investment mechanism. This agreement lays the groundwork for joint research of energy markets and the implementation of new projects in the future.

In the sphere of transport and logistics, the signed documents aim to expand the Middle Corridor and optimize cargo flows between the ports of Baku and Aktau. Additionally, both sides agreed to implement new technological systems to ensure faster and safer transit operations between the two countries.

The protocols signed in the fields of digital transformation and artificial intelligence establish a cooperation model that meets the challenges of the 21st century. These agreements include joint projects focused on digital governance, electronic services, and the application of AI technologies within state institutions.

In the cultural and humanitarian sphere, new agreements were concluded in education, culture, healthcare, and scientific research. The parties also decided to enhance youth exchanges and organize joint cultural festivals and exhibitions, further strengthening the bonds between the two nations.

One of the noteworthy aspects of the visit was the discussion on the transit of Kazakh products through Azerbaijan to other countries in the region. This initiative is viewed as an important step toward expanding regional economic cooperation and deepening mutual trust among the states.

In summary, President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Kazakhstan stands out not only as a milestone in the development of bilateral relations but also as a strategic contribution to regional stability and the unity of the Turkic world.

Mehbube Mehdiyeva

Research Expert