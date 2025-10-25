EU Delegation conducts “Study in Europe” Education Fair

Baku, October 25, AZERTAC

On October 25, the Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan held the opening of the “Study in Europe” Education Fair at the Hilton Hotel Baku. The fair features more than 30 universities from 10 European countries that provide information to potential students. EU Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundžić, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hasan Hasanli, along with Ambassadors of the EU Member States, attended the opening ceremony.

“We invite you to immerse yourselves in the world of higher education in the European Union,” said Marijana Kujundžić. “‘Education Shapes Destiny – Taleyini Təhsil Yazsın’ is the slogan of this year’s education fair. Education is the foundation of opportunity, and we invite the young generation of Azerbaijan to discover opportunities for higher education in the European Union.”

At the official opening ceremony of the exhibition, Deputy Minister Hasan Hasanli noted that within the framework of the “2022–2028 State Program,” nearly 200 Azerbaijani students are currently studying at European universities. He highlighted the opportunities created by this initiative and emphasized its importance. The Deputy Minister also mentioned that bilateral cooperation is being implemented through intergovernmental scholarship programs with several European countries, including Latvia, Hungary, and Romania. Information was also shared on existing partnerships between Azerbaijani higher education institutions and European universities, including joint degree programs, collaborative research projects, and faculty and student exchanges.

The “Study in Europe” Education Fair is taking place as part of a wider education campaign of the EU Delegation. It is also part of a larger, wide-reaching EU-Azerbaijan partnership. The EU has been supporting Azerbaijan’s education sector with 29 projects.

The event will feature presentations on both days — these free information sessions will be provided by the European universities to outline the educational programs on offer. There will also be presentations about EU-supported education opportunities by the Young European Ambassadors.

The “Study in Europe” Education Fair will be held on Saturday, October 25, and Sunday, October 26, from 10:00 to 18:00 at the Hilton Hotel, Sevda Room. All students and young professionals who are interested in studying in Europe are encouraged to register and attend using the following link: www.eu4azerbaijan.eu/europe-education-fair/