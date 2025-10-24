Yardimli–Deman–Arvana highway in Yardimli district to be repaired - ORDER

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order allocating 2 million manats from the 2025 state budget for the repair of the Yardimli–Deman–Arvana highway in Yardimli district. The funds, drawn from capital investment allocations approved by Presidential Decree No. 445 of January 10, 2025, will be used to restore damaged sections of the road connecting three settlements with a total population of 2,000 and to construct retaining walls.

The Ministry of Finance is tasked with ensuring the release of funds, while the Ministry of Economy must include provisions for continued repairs in the 2026 state budget draft.

The Cabinet of Ministers will oversee the implementation of the order.