International travelers familiarize themselves with historical and cultural landmarks in Karabakh and East Zangezur regions

Lachin, October 22, AZERTAC

A group of international travelers, led by Kolja Sporin, head of the Extreme Traveler International Congress (ETIC), wrapped up the first day of their trip to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangezur regions.

On the first day, the travelers visited the Juma Mosque and the Bread Museum in Aghdam, Garabakh University in Khankendi, as well as the “Yurd” Gallery and the Gilabi Ceramics Creative Center in Lachin.

Over the course of two days, the group plans to travel by road along the Aghdam–Khankendi–Lachin–Shusha–Fuzuli route.