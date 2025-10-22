International travelers visit Lachin

Lachin, October 22, AZERTAC

International travelers, led by Kolja Sporin, head of the Extreme Traveler International Congress (ETIC), visited several sites in the city of Lachin.

The visit began with a tour of the city center, where the group received detailed information about Lachin’s history, future development plans, cultural and social life, as well as educational and healthcare opportunities.

The travelers also visited the “Yurd” Gallery, gaining insight into its exhibits, and toured the Gilabi Ceramics Creative Centre.