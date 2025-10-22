International travelers kick off visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

Aghdam, October 22, AZERTAC

Starting today, international travelers led by Kolja Sporin, head of the Extreme Traveler International Congress (ETIC), have begun their visit to Azerbaijan’s Garabagh.

The delegation includes travelers from eight countries — the USA, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Ireland, and Portugal — as well as Charles Veley, founder of the Most Traveled People (MTP) international travel network.

Over the course of two days, the group plans to travel by road along the Aghdam–Khankendi–Lachin–Shusha–Fuzuli route.

Between 2021 and 2025, the world’s leading international travel clubs have organized 14 visits to Karabakh and East Zangezur as part of dark tourism initiatives, aimed at promoting Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and showcasing the large-scale construction and reconstruction efforts under way.

This marks the 15th such visit.