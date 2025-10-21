FC Bayern extend contract with coach Vincent Kompany

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

FC Bayern and Vincent Kompany have extended their contract until 30 June 2029, according to the official website of the club.

The head coach’s current deal was due to expire in summer 2027. Kompany, 39, arrived in Munich from Burnley FC in England ahead of the 2024/25 season and guided the team to the Bundesliga title in his first year. The Belgian also lifted the Supercup with Bayern at the start of this season.