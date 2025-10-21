FC Bayern extend contract with coach Vincent Kompany
Baku, October 21, AZERTAC
FC Bayern and Vincent Kompany have extended their contract until 30 June 2029, according to the official website of the club.
The head coach’s current deal was due to expire in summer 2027. Kompany, 39, arrived in Munich from Burnley FC in England ahead of the 2024/25 season and guided the team to the Bundesliga title in his first year. The Belgian also lifted the Supercup with Bayern at the start of this season.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
TURKPA, IPU explore cooperation
- [18:35]
Azerbaijan, Iran explore current state of bilateral relations
- 20.10.2025 [23:18]
TURKPA delegation attends 151st IPU Assembly
- 20.10.2025 [20:23]
Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Uzbekistan
- 20.10.2025 [19:25]
Medinex 2025 – key platform for medical innovations and partnerships
- 20.10.2025 [19:22]
Azerbaijani badminton player claims bronze in Czech Open 2025
- 20.10.2025 [18:40]
King Charles visits scene of fatal Manchester synagogue attack
- 20.10.2025 [18:34]
Life-changing eye implant helps blind patients read again
- 20.10.2025 [18:26]
Astana and Baku: Economic pragmatism and cultural kinship
- 20.10.2025 [16:56]
Graham Potter takes Sweden job weeks after West Ham sacking
- 20.10.2025 [16:31]
Azerbaijani judo fighters climb in world rankings
- 20.10.2025 [16:30]
Azerbaijani Ombudsperson issues statement on “Child Rights Month”
- 20.10.2025 [15:21]
Kazakhstan to roll out AI-based system to monitor public spaces
- 20.10.2025 [15:16]
UK military to be given powers to shoot down threatening drones
- 20.10.2025 [14:40]
Azerbaijan-Georgia trade turnover exceeds $970 million this year
- 20.10.2025 [14:34]
ANAMA employee injured in landmine incident in Khojavend
- 20.10.2025 [14:12]