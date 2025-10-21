President of Kazakhstan highlights historical importance of Washington agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

At the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the historical significance of the Washington agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“I would like to separately note the historical importance of the declaration on the peaceful settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. As U.S. President Donald Trump rightly noted, you, being in a very strong position, nevertheless proceeded to sign such a crucial document, which reflects the special status and confidence of Azerbaijan and its people under your leadership,” President Tokayev said.

He added that the firm political will and strategic vision demonstrated by Azerbaijan serve as a prime example of a wise approach to resolving complex issues and ensuring the well-being of future generations.

President Tokayev also highlighted that the agreements reached between the two countries open new opportunities for regional and broader cooperation.