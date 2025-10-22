Estonian FM commemorates Azerbaijani martyrs in Baku

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

As part of his visit to Azerbaijan, a delegation led by Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku on October 22.

The Estonian FM paid tribute to the Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, laid flowers at their graves, and placed a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Estonian delegation then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku and was briefed on the city’s redevelopment efforts.