Chess Association of Turkic-Speaking Countries holds executives meeting in Astana
Baku, October 21, AZERTAC
The executives of the Chess Association of Turkic-Speaking Countries convened in Astana, Kazakhstan.
FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, delivering the opening speech, highlighted the special role of chess in strengthening cultural and sports ties among the member countries.
The meeting addressed the association’s charter, next year’s calendar, and proposals regarding the management of the secretariat, including organizational financing.
The association, which joined the International Chess Federation last year, is currently chaired by the Turkish Chess Federation. From 2026, the chairmanship will transfer to the Kazakhstan Chess Federation. The secretariat has been entrusted to Ilaha Gadimova, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.
It was also announced that Türkiye will host the team U16 chess competition for Turkic-speaking countries in Gaziantep on December 6–14.
