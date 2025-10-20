Azerbaijan joins meeting of CIS Interior Ministers on digitalization in Astana
Astana, October 20, AZERTAC
A meeting of representatives of the CIS Ministries of Internal Affairs overseeing digitalization issues was held in Astana.
The event was attended by delegations from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
The delegates met with Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Sadenov.
Elshan Rustamov
Special correspondent
