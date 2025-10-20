Farid Gayibov elected Chairman of 10th session of Conference of Parties to Anti-Doping Convention

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

Farid Gayibov, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, has been elected as Chairman of the Tenth session of the Conference of Parties to the International Convention against Doping in Sport during the meeting held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France.

Farid Gayibov, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, addressed the first part of the event.

Minister Farid Gayibov was elected as the Chairman of the 10th session of Conference of Parties to Anti-Doping Convention by a majority of votes, defeating his Senegalese counterpart, Khady Dien Gaye, as a result of the vote.