Baku hosts meetings of International Transport Forum

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

The quarterly meetings of the International Transport Forum (ITF) have kicked off in Baku. As part of the four-day event, sessions of the Research Committee have been organized.

Representatives from 42 member countries are participating in the meetings, marking the highest attendance in the committee's history.

In his speech, Young Tae Kim, Secretary-General of the International Transport Forum, hailed Azerbaijan’s hosting of the meeting. He presented a report on the activities of the ITF, providing information about the implemented programs, research initiatives, and directions of international cooperation.

Participants also commended the efforts carried out for the years 2024–2025.

The Azerbaijani side emphasized that the ITF report holds great significance for the member countries.

The meeting featured discussions on the draft Work Programme of the Research Committee for 2026–2027 and an exchange of views among member countries on future research directions.

As part of the Work Programme, Azerbaijan presented two recommendations for its presidency of the International Transport Forum — the digitalization of international transport connections and the development of urban transport systems.