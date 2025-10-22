Champions League highlights and round-up: Paris, Inter and Arsenal win in style to stay perfect, Barcelona score six

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and Arsenal moved level on a perfect nine points with convincing wins on Tuesday night, according to the official website of the UEFA.

Holders Paris Saint-Germain scored seven on Tuesday night to move top of the UEFA Champions League standings on a perfect nine points, a feat also achieved by Inter and Arsenal following convincing wins of their own. Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven, meanwhile, scored six on a night which threw up a remarkable 43 goals in all.

Leverkusen 2-7 Paris

Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos

Arsenal 4-0 Atleti

Kairat Almaty 0-0 Pafos

Copenhagen 2-4 Borussia Dortmund

Newcastle 3-0 Benfica

PSV 6-2 Napoli

Union SG 0-4 Inter

Villarreal 0-2 Man City