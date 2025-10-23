Champions League top scorers: Harry Kane draws level with Kylian Mbappé

Baku, October 23, AZERTAC

Harry Kane was once again on the mark in Bayern München's 4-0 win against Club Brugge on Matchday 3 to draw level with Kylian Mbappé as 2025/26 UEFA Champions League top scorer on five goals, according to the official website of the UEFA.

Kane and Mbappé lead the way in their own right, with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and the English duo of Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford close behind.

Mbappé's first three goals all came from the penalty spot, two helping Real Madrid to victory against Marseille on Matchday 1 before he opened the scoring at Kairat Almaty on Matchday 2.

The France international then struck twice from open play in the second half, including one from a Thibaut Courtois assist, sealing the first hat-trick of the 2025/26 Champions League proper.

Kane, meanwhile, has scored in all three of Bayern's wins so far, finding the net twice against both Chelsea and Pafos before also getting in on the act against Club Brugge.

There are three players just one adrift. Gordon and Haaland have also both scored in all three of their respective teams' league phase games to date, including in Matchday 3 defeats of Benfica and Villarreal respectively, while Rashford doubled his own personal tally with two against Olympiacos on Tuesday.