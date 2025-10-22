Proposed Villarreal-Barcelona clash in USA cancelled

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

The proposed La Liga fixture between Villarreal and Barcelona that was planned to take place in Miami has been cancelled, according to OneFootball.

That is according to a joint statement from LaLiga and event organisers Relevent Sports in the wake of the Blaugrana's 6-1 win over Olympiacos and while the Yellow Submarine were in action against Manchester City.

The reason cited on both sides was a lack of time to properly plan for the event, given that it was set for two months from now.

"Relevent has informed La Liga that the match between Villarreal and Barcelona, scheduled for December 20 in Miami, needs to be postponed," a Relevent Sports statement added. "Due to ongoing uncertainty in Spain, there isn't enough time to organise the event well. It would also not be responsible to start selling tickets without full confirmation of the match."

In August, the Spanish Football Federation had approved the request for the match to be played in Miami instead of Villarreal’s home stadium, Estadio de la Cerámica.

The game was set to be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. If it had gone ahead, it would have been the first regular season European league match to be played in the United States.

However, the Spanish Super Cup has been held in Saudi Arabia in four of the last five seasons.

On October 6, UEFA reluctantly approved the idea of domestic league matches being played in other countries, although only in 'special cases' and that it still opposes the concept in general.