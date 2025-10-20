Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler advances to semifinals of U23 World Championships 2025
Baku, October 20, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Ziya Babashov (63kg) has progressed to the semifinals of U23 World Championships 2025 in Novi Sad, Serbia.
He defeated Japanese Miruto Tokuhiga 7:1 and Russian Dordzhi Shungurtsikov 1:1 to advance to the semifinals. Ziya Babashov will face Turkish Servet Angi in this round.
The World Championship will run until October 27.
