Baku hosts working meeting between Azerbaijani and Georgian delegations
Baku, October 22, AZERTAC
Baku hosted a working meeting between the STANAG commissions of the Azerbaijani National Defense University and the Georgian National Defense Academy, the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
During the meeting, held at the Military Management Institute of the National Defense University, the guests were presented with a briefing on the history and activities of the Foreign Language Center.
The head of the Georgian delegation signed the guest book.
During the working meeting, a detailed exchange of views was held on the preparation of STANAG English language tests, the moderation of test materials, mutual usage, and trial implementation.
STANAG, NATO’s standardization document, defines the agreement of member states on the full or partial, conditional or unconditional implementation of a standard to meet interoperability requirements.
