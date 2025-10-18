Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense meets with Commander of U.S. Central Command

Baku, October 18, AZERTAC

On October 18, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, held a meeting with Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of the U.S. Central Command.

The delegation began the visit by paying tribute to the memory of the Martyrs in the Alley of Martyrs.

Welcoming the guests, the Minister of Defense briefed them on the successful reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed satisfaction with the measures implemented in various areas of bilateral cooperation and the current level of relations.

Admiral Brad Cooper, in turn, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality extended, emphasizing the importance of mutual visits in further strengthening bilateral relations. Thanking the Azerbaijani servicemen for their contribution to the “Resolute Support” non-combat mission in Afghanistan, the guest underscored the need to further develop cooperation.

In conclusion, the sides discussed new prospects for military cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States.