Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense meets with Commander of U.S. Central Command
Baku, October 18, AZERTAC
On October 18, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, held a meeting with Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of the U.S. Central Command.
The delegation began the visit by paying tribute to the memory of the Martyrs in the Alley of Martyrs.
Welcoming the guests, the Minister of Defense briefed them on the successful reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.
Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed satisfaction with the measures implemented in various areas of bilateral cooperation and the current level of relations.
Admiral Brad Cooper, in turn, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality extended, emphasizing the importance of mutual visits in further strengthening bilateral relations. Thanking the Azerbaijani servicemen for their contribution to the “Resolute Support” non-combat mission in Afghanistan, the guest underscored the need to further develop cooperation.
In conclusion, the sides discussed new prospects for military cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Navy holds graduation ceremony
- [17:51]
Baku hosts D-8 Commissioners’ Retreat Meeting
- 17.10.2025 [22:41]
3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum wraps up
- 17.10.2025 [22:26]
AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up
- 17.10.2025 [22:10]
Azerbaijan signs new agreements with African countries
- 17.10.2025 [22:04]
First phase of "Eternity-2025" wraps up
- 17.10.2025 [22:00]
Azerbaijani boxers aim for ‘medal rush’ at Kazakhstan’s tournament
- 17.10.2025 [20:36]
Fuzuli City Day wraps up with colourful fireworks
- 17.10.2025 [20:35]
Nearly 700M people worldwide live in extreme poverty: World Bank
- 17.10.2025 [20:15]
Lebanese court rules to release Gaddafi's son on $11 million bail — lawyer
- 17.10.2025 [18:38]
Budapest hosts cultural event involving Turkic youth
- 17.10.2025 [17:41]
Shahin Ismayilov elected Chair of ICAPP Asian Cultural Council
- 17.10.2025 [17:11]
Azerbaijan joins International Cardiology Congress in Beijing
- 17.10.2025 [17:08]
One worker dead and one injured in accident at Rome plant
- 17.10.2025 [16:46]
Azerbaijan joins 6th Islamic Conference of Labor Ministers in Doha
- 17.10.2025 [16:43]
Annual inflation up to 2.6% in the EU
- 17.10.2025 [16:31]
Digital veteran card could be case study for ID rollout, says UK minister
- 17.10.2025 [16:29]
Samarkand hosts 57th meeting of CIS member states’ security agencies
- 17.10.2025 [16:08]
Azerbaijan joins International Water Convention event in Geneva
- 17.10.2025 [16:08]
China expels 9 military officials from ruling party
- 17.10.2025 [16:01]
BTA signs partnership agreement with Balchik's Palace Cultural Centre
- 17.10.2025 [15:57]
BP contributes to preserving Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s invaluable legacy
- 17.10.2025 [15:35]
Madagascar's military leader sworn in as president
- 17.10.2025 [15:26]
Azerbaijani Ombudsman addresses international conference in Malta
- 17.10.2025 [15:09]
Three Azerbaijani beach wrestlers ready for action at World Series Final
- 17.10.2025 [14:56]
Indonesia's Lewotobi volcano eruption forces evacuations
- 17.10.2025 [14:18]
Obuda University in Hungary hosts event celebrating Azerbaijani culture
- 17.10.2025 [13:58]
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade suspended due to border closure
- 17.10.2025 [13:52]
® Nar launches the “Çoox Şanslı” lottery
- 17.10.2025 [13:45]
Azerbaijan, UAE approve Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
- 17.10.2025 [13:41]
Ombudsman’s Office representatives visit military unit
- 17.10.2025 [13:31]
NHS owes £60bn in medical negligence claims
- 17.10.2025 [13:29]
Uzbekistan hosts conference on youth and sports policies of OTS countries
- 17.10.2025 [13:15]
Azerbaijan increases electricity generation from renewable energy sources
- 17.10.2025 [13:06]
“AzerGold” CJSC participates in 5th “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition
- 17.10.2025 [12:53]
TURKPA, CICA discuss prospects for cooperation
- 17.10.2025 [12:49]
Azerbaijan’s Kelagayi presented in Washington
- 17.10.2025 [12:14]
® “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition held with support of AzInTelecom
- 17.10.2025 [11:42]
Photo Exhibition “Explore Azerbaijan” opens in Peru
- 17.10.2025 [11:37]