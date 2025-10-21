Protection of humanitarian norms discussed at IPU Assembly
Baku, October 21, AZERTAC
As part of her working visit to Geneva, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova is participating in the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).
Speaker Gafarova chaired the ongoing discussions at the Assembly, which brought together parliamentary representatives from Australia, Colombia, Mozambique, Serbia, Libya, Finland, Hungary, Spain, Türkiye, Uruguay, Belgium, and other countries.
During the first day of the Assembly, she addressed issues related to the protection of humanitarian norms and support for humanitarian activities in times of crisis.
