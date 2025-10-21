FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal all in Champions League action on Tuesday

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

Three sides from La Liga are in Champions League action on Tuesday night with two of them facing Premier League opposition in what promise to be fascinating ties, Xinhua reported.

FC Barcelona should have the easiest game, with Hansi Flick's side at home to Olympiakos, who can be expected to put up a solid rearguard action under Spanish coach Jose Luis Mendilibar.

Flick is still without Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo and Raphinha and has a major doubt over Ferran Torres, but with the vital La Liga visit to Real Madrid next weekend, he won't want to overuse players such as Lamine Yamal, Pedri or Fermin Lopez, who has just returned after injury.

Villarreal plays a fascinating game at home to Manchester City which comes with the Spanish side third in La Liga after a 2-2 draw at home to Betis, while Manchester City had to work hard for a 2-0 win against Everton on Saturday.

Villarreal has shown a wealth of options in attack at the start of the current season, with Tajon Buchanan enjoying an excellent start to life in La Liga, while Alberto Moleiro adds width to a team that enjoys playing on the break.

Erling Haaland is the big threat to the home side's defense, with Manchester City's Norwegian front man travelling in an exceptional run of form, after scoring 11 goals in the Premier League, three goals in the Champions League and 12 times for his country in the current season.

Atletico Madrid faces a difficult visit to Premier League leader Arsenal.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone was able to rest players such as Alexander Sorloth and his son, Giuliano Someone in Saturday's 1-0 win against Osasuna. The duo came off the bench to win the game and with Julian Alvarez and Giancomo Rapsadori also available, along with Antoine Griezmann, Simeone can't complain about a lack of attacking options, although Arsenal's threat from set pieces always had to be taken seriously.