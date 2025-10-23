Azerbaijani oil price surges in global markets
Baku, October 23, AZERTAC
The price of Azeri Light crude oil increased by $1.05, or 1.68 percent, to settle at $63.45 per barrel on Thursday.
The all-time low for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while the record high stood at $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.
