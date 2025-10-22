Winners awarded at the 9th DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

The 9th DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival concluded in Baku. The main partner of this year’s festival, dedicated to the theme “Divine,” was the Azerbaijan Cinematographers Union.

The closing ceremony announced the winners and presented awards. The jury and filmmakers shared their impressions of the festival, emphasizing once again the impact of documentary films on the human spirit.

This year, over 200 films from various countries were submitted to DokuBaku. Of these, 57 films, including 5 domestic documentaries, were included in the festival program.