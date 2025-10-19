Article on Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s 140th anniversary published in Austrian press
Vienna, October 19, AZERTAC
Austria’s highest-circulation daily newspaper, Kronen Zeitung, has published an article titled “Bridge Builder Between Musical Worlds” on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibeyli.
The article, written by Stefan Weinberger, Head of the newspaper’s Culture Department, is based on his impressions from a trip to Baku earlier this year as part of the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Festival. It highlights the unparalleled role of Uzeyir Hajibeyli in the development of Azerbaijani musical culture.
Weinberger, who attended various cultural events during the festival, described the vibrant artistic program and shared his impressions from the rehearsals of the opera “Koroghlu,” starring world-renowned tenor Yusif Eyvazov, well-known to Austrian readers. The author wrote that he was captivated by the singer’s exceptional performance.
The article also explores key milestones in Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s life and creative career, mentioning “Arshin mal alan” among the composer’s most famous works. It notes that those wishing to experience the rich cultural diversity of the Land of Fire should not miss the opportunity to attend the performance of this musical comedy in German at Vienna’s Theater Akzent later this month.
The author’s visit to Azerbaijan was organized as part of a media tour arranged through the cooperation of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Vienna and the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Manchester United stun Liverpool 2-1 as Maguire scores late winner
- 19.10.2025 [23:40]
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with IPU Secretary General
- 19.10.2025 [23:32]
Article on Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s 140th anniversary published in Austrian press
- 19.10.2025 [22:50]
Türkiye welcomes Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire deal
- 19.10.2025 [17:45]
Azerbaijani judokas capture two more golds at Guadalajara Grand Prix
- 19.10.2025 [17:36]
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire in Doha talks
- 19.10.2025 [14:33]
TRNC leader congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence
- 19.10.2025 [13:02]
Polling begins in TRNC presidential election
- 19.10.2025 [12:57]
FC Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in Der Klassiker
- 19.10.2025 [09:24]
Navy holds graduation ceremony
- 18.10.2025 [17:51]
Azerbaijani judokas shine with two golds at Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025
- 18.10.2025 [14:02]
Baku hosts 4th meeting of ICAPP Asian Cultural Council
- 18.10.2025 [13:55]
Exciting results from blood test for 50 cancers
- 18.10.2025 [13:09]
UN Tourism names Azerbaijan`s Khinalig as "Best Tourism Village"
- 18.10.2025 [13:02]
® Azercell launches the “CyberCell Hackathon”
- 18.10.2025 [12:52]
TURKPA Secretary General meets with Kazakh Foreign Minister
- 18.10.2025 [12:43]
Azerbaijani oil price falls in global markets
- 18.10.2025 [12:42]
Triple-threat iron supplement also improves gut health
- 18.10.2025 [11:32]
Oil prices rise in global markets
- 18.10.2025 [11:18]
Physicist Chen Ning Yang, Nobel laureate, dies at 103
- 18.10.2025 [10:33]
Baku hosts D-8 High-level Climate and Urban Dialogue
- 18.10.2025 [00:55]
Poland’s LOT Airlines aircraft makes emergency landing in Baku
- 18.10.2025 [00:27]
Baku hosts D-8 Commissioners’ Retreat Meeting
- 17.10.2025 [22:41]
3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum wraps up
- 17.10.2025 [22:26]
AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up
- 17.10.2025 [22:10]
Azerbaijan signs new agreements with African countries
- 17.10.2025 [22:04]
First phase of "Eternity-2025" wraps up
- 17.10.2025 [22:00]
Azerbaijani boxers aim for ‘medal rush’ at Kazakhstan’s tournament
- 17.10.2025 [20:36]
Fuzuli City Day wraps up with colourful fireworks
- 17.10.2025 [20:35]
Nearly 700M people worldwide live in extreme poverty: World Bank
- 17.10.2025 [20:15]
Lebanese court rules to release Gaddafi's son on $11 million bail — lawyer
- 17.10.2025 [18:38]
Budapest hosts cultural event involving Turkic youth
- 17.10.2025 [17:41]
Shahin Ismayilov elected Chair of ICAPP Asian Cultural Council
- 17.10.2025 [17:11]
Azerbaijan joins International Cardiology Congress in Beijing
- 17.10.2025 [17:08]
One worker dead and one injured in accident at Rome plant
- 17.10.2025 [16:46]
Azerbaijan joins 6th Islamic Conference of Labor Ministers in Doha
- 17.10.2025 [16:43]
Annual inflation up to 2.6% in the EU
- 17.10.2025 [16:31]
Digital veteran card could be case study for ID rollout, says UK minister
- 17.10.2025 [16:29]
Samarkand hosts 57th meeting of CIS member states’ security agencies
- 17.10.2025 [16:08]
Azerbaijan joins International Water Convention event in Geneva
- 17.10.2025 [16:08]
China expels 9 military officials from ruling party
- 17.10.2025 [16:01]
BTA signs partnership agreement with Balchik's Palace Cultural Centre
- 17.10.2025 [15:57]
BP contributes to preserving Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s invaluable legacy
- 17.10.2025 [15:35]
Madagascar's military leader sworn in as president
- 17.10.2025 [15:26]
Azerbaijani Ombudsman addresses international conference in Malta
- 17.10.2025 [15:09]
Three Azerbaijani beach wrestlers ready for action at World Series Final
- 17.10.2025 [14:56]
Indonesia's Lewotobi volcano eruption forces evacuations
- 17.10.2025 [14:18]
Obuda University in Hungary hosts event celebrating Azerbaijani culture
- 17.10.2025 [13:58]
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade suspended due to border closure
- 17.10.2025 [13:52]