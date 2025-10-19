Article on Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s 140th anniversary published in Austrian press

Vienna, October 19, AZERTAC

Austria’s highest-circulation daily newspaper, Kronen Zeitung, has published an article titled “Bridge Builder Between Musical Worlds” on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

The article, written by Stefan Weinberger, Head of the newspaper’s Culture Department, is based on his impressions from a trip to Baku earlier this year as part of the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Festival. It highlights the unparalleled role of Uzeyir Hajibeyli in the development of Azerbaijani musical culture.

Weinberger, who attended various cultural events during the festival, described the vibrant artistic program and shared his impressions from the rehearsals of the opera “Koroghlu,” starring world-renowned tenor Yusif Eyvazov, well-known to Austrian readers. The author wrote that he was captivated by the singer’s exceptional performance.

The article also explores key milestones in Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s life and creative career, mentioning “Arshin mal alan” among the composer’s most famous works. It notes that those wishing to experience the rich cultural diversity of the Land of Fire should not miss the opportunity to attend the performance of this musical comedy in German at Vienna’s Theater Akzent later this month.

The author’s visit to Azerbaijan was organized as part of a media tour arranged through the cooperation of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Vienna and the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau.