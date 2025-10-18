UN Tourism names Azerbaijan`s Khinalig as "Best Tourism Village"

Baku, October 18, AZERTAC

Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism 2025 Ceremony and the 3rd Annual Network Meeting, organized by UN Tourism, was held in the city of Huzhou, China.

The village of Khinalig in Azerbaijan has been nominated for the "Best Tourism Village" competition, announced by the UN Tourism. The project's main goal is to identify the outstanding examples of rural tourism destinations and villages that have preserved their identity, cultural, and historical heritage over the years while simultaneously meeting the demands of modern tourism.

According to the results of the competition, the village of Khinalig was included in the list of "Best Tourism Villages" of the UN Tourism. This clearly demonstrates that Khinalig is recognized not only at the national, but also at the international level as a tourist and cultural-historical destination. This success will also make a significant contribution to the popularization of Khinalig, increasing the tourist flow and improving the well-being of the local community.

At the ceremony, Secretary-General of the UN Tourism, Zurab Pololikashvili, presented the award to Murad Aghabeyli, Chairman of the Management Board of the State Tourism Agency’s Reserves Management Center.