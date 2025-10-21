Azerbaijani, Armenian parliamentary speakers meet in Geneva
Baku, October 21, AZERTAC
On October 21, the speakers of the Azerbaijani and Armenian parliaments held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, Switzerland.
The speakers hailed the agreements reached during the Washington summit and the ongoing efforts to normalize relations between the two countries.
Emphasizing the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue, both sides expressed their readiness to support interparliamentary confidence-building measures.
