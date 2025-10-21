Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets military personnel participating in “Unity-2025” exercise
Baku, October 21, AZERTAC
The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, currently on a visit to Uzbekistan, met with servicemen representing Azerbaijan in the “Unity-2025” joint regional exercise, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
Highlighting the impact of the exercise on the effectiveness of joint regional operations, the Minister commended the combat training of Azerbaijan Army commandos and UAV crews, noting their high level of professionalism and skill demonstrated during the exercise.
Colonel General Hasanov stressed that such joint exercises showcase the high combat capability of the participating armies.
The Minister wished the exercise participants success in their future activities and expressed satisfaction with the well-organized conduct of the “Unity-2025” joint regional exercise.
