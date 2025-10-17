Ombudsman’s Office representatives visit military unit

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

According to the joint action plan for 2025 signed between the Ministry of Defense and the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, representatives of the Ombudsman’s Office visited one of the military units on October 16, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The representatives familiarized themselves with the servicemen’s provision and living conditions at the military unit, met with the personnel, inquired about the health status of those receiving treatment at the medical center, and reviewed the provision of medical services.

During the meeting with the military personnel, discussions were held on the protection of human rights, with questions from the servicemen answered.