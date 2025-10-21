Azerbaijani oil price falls in global markets
Baku, October 21, AZERTAC
The price of Azeri Light crude oil dropped by $0.34, or 0.55%, settling at $61.83 per barrel on Tuesday.
The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while the highest was $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan, Iran explore current state of bilateral relations
- 20.10.2025 [23:18]
TURKPA delegation attends 151st IPU Assembly
- 20.10.2025 [20:23]
Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Uzbekistan
- 20.10.2025 [19:25]
Medinex 2025 – key platform for medical innovations and partnerships
- 20.10.2025 [19:22]
Azerbaijani badminton player claims bronze in Czech Open 2025
- 20.10.2025 [18:40]
King Charles visits scene of fatal Manchester synagogue attack
- 20.10.2025 [18:34]
Life-changing eye implant helps blind patients read again
- 20.10.2025 [18:26]
Astana and Baku: Economic pragmatism and cultural kinship
- 20.10.2025 [16:56]
Graham Potter takes Sweden job weeks after West Ham sacking
- 20.10.2025 [16:31]
Azerbaijani judo fighters climb in world rankings
- 20.10.2025 [16:30]
Azerbaijani Ombudsperson issues statement on “Child Rights Month”
- 20.10.2025 [15:21]
Kazakhstan to roll out AI-based system to monitor public spaces
- 20.10.2025 [15:16]
UK military to be given powers to shoot down threatening drones
- 20.10.2025 [14:40]
Azerbaijan-Georgia trade turnover exceeds $970 million this year
- 20.10.2025 [14:34]
ANAMA employee injured in landmine incident in Khojavend
- 20.10.2025 [14:12]
UK Chancellor says Brexit deal caused long-term damage to economy
- 20.10.2025 [13:23]
Turkish President Erdogan to pay official visits to Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman
- 20.10.2025 [13:22]
Azerbaijan showcased at Turkish Festival in Washington
- 20.10.2025 [13:08]
Baku hosts seminar on “Energy Security”
- 20.10.2025 [13:01]
ANAMA: 130 mines and 2,000 UXOs neutralized in one week
- 20.10.2025 [12:33]
Employees in Azerbaijan’s statistics sector awarded ORDER
- 20.10.2025 [12:22]
Two Azerbaijani beach wrestlers crowned world champions
- 20.10.2025 [12:10]
Azerbaijani judokas strike medal haul at Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025
- 20.10.2025 [12:03]
Bulgarian-Ukrainian business forum to be held in Sofia
- 20.10.2025 [11:43]
Saudi Arabia welcomes ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan
- 20.10.2025 [11:42]
S. Korea's biggest defense exhibition opens, showcasing unmanned weapons
- 20.10.2025 [11:30]
Pakistan successfully launches first Hyper spectral Satellite from China
- 20.10.2025 [11:13]
Mongolia, Czech Republic to cooperate in mega projects
- 20.10.2025 [11:13]
"Unity 2025" joint exercise underway in Uzbekistan
- 20.10.2025 [11:09]
Bolivia elects centre-right Rodrigo Paz as president
- 20.10.2025 [10:54]
Morocco win U-20 World Cup after beating Argentina in final
- 20.10.2025 [10:52]
Oil prices decline in global markets
- 20.10.2025 [10:39]
Manchester United stun Liverpool 2-1 as Maguire scores late winner
- 19.10.2025 [23:40]
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with IPU Secretary General
- 19.10.2025 [23:32]
Article on Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s 140th anniversary published in Austrian press
- 19.10.2025 [22:50]
Türkiye welcomes Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire deal
- 19.10.2025 [17:45]
Azerbaijani judokas capture two more golds at Guadalajara Grand Prix
- 19.10.2025 [17:36]
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire in Doha talks
- 19.10.2025 [14:33]
TRNC leader congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence
- 19.10.2025 [13:02]
Polling begins in TRNC presidential election
- 19.10.2025 [12:57]
FC Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in Der Klassiker
- 19.10.2025 [09:24]
Navy holds graduation ceremony
- 18.10.2025 [17:51]
Azerbaijani judokas shine with two golds at Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025
- 18.10.2025 [14:02]
Baku hosts 4th meeting of ICAPP Asian Cultural Council
- 18.10.2025 [13:55]