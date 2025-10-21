TURKPA, IPU explore cooperation

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

On October 21, Ramil Hasan, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), met with Martin Chungong, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), on the sidelines of the 151st IPU Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

Martin Chungong conveyed his congratulations to Ramil Hasan on assuming office as the TURKPA Secretary General and expressed his sincere wishes for continued progress and success in his endeavors.

Expressing gratitude to the IPU Secretary General, Ramil Hasan shared his views on the prospects for future cooperation and on further strengthening relations between the two institutions.

Taking into account the extensive experience of the IPU Secretariat, the TURKPA Secretary General suggested exploring the possibility of a short-term professional training program at the IPU for the staff of the TURKPA International Secretariat.

In turn, the IPU Secretary General welcomed the proposal, expressing his support for its implementation and reaffirming his readiness to continue supporting all aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two institutions.

Chungong also expressed his hope for the support of TURKPA regarding the active engagement of Kyrgyzstan in activities of the IPU.

The meeting explored issues of mutual interest, focusing on strengthening interparliamentary cooperation, exchanging expertise in parliamentary diplomacy, and further enhancing dialogue between the two organizations.